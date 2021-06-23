You’ve Got a Friend
Student-led online social group serves kids with disabilities. For several years, Santa Monica resident Julia Sansing volunteered in an AYSO program that brought kids with disabilities and student volunteers together through soccer. After noticing how hard it was for her brother, who has a diagnosis of autism, to find friends to hang out with – especially during the pandemic – she created Friend in Me, a social group connecting neurodivergent and neurotypical kids from ages 8 to 18.argonautnews.com