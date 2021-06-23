Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Elton John bringing his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour to Syracuse Carrier Dome

Observer-Dispatch
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which began in 2018 and was sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic, will resume in 2022 and include a stop in central New York. On Wednesday, the rock legend revealed the final leg of concert dates that will close out his touring career. Among them: an 8 p.m. show Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Syracuse Carrier Dome, a booking that Syracuse University had teased on social media.

