Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

SF president urges DUP to commit to ‘real powersharing’

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gy9Vq_0ad8pWXo00
Mary Lou

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald has urged the DUP to commit to “real powersharing” with her party at Stormont.

The republican leader claimed that a DUP “failure to accept rights and equality” was a contributory factor in the “political storm” that has hit unionism recently.

After former first minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster was ousted by her party and replaced by Edwin Poots, Sinn Fein refused initially to re-nominate Michelle O’Neill as deputy First Minister until it received assurances over protections for the Irish language.

After the republican party secured a commitment from the UK Government to progress the cultural legislation at Westminster, the DUP was then rocked by an internal revolt over Mr Poots’s decision to proceed with nominating Paul Givan as the new first minister.

After Mr Poots was forced to resign, the incoming DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson warned that it is “not realistic” to expect stability in Northern Ireland under the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol, part of the Brexit deal.

We don’t seek to humiliate or profit from the dysfunction within the DUP

In a keynote speech in the Balmoral Hotel in west Belfast, Ms McDonald said: “The outworking of Brexit and the decision of the DUP to support it, the inevitable disaster of the post-election pact with the English Tories and the loss of the unionist majority in Stormont have created a political landscape which many within the leadership of the DUP seem incapable of reconciling themselves to.”

Mrs McDonald said she took “no comfort” from the internal difficulties the DUP has endured in the last week.

She added: “We don’t seek to humiliate or profit from the dysfunction within the DUP.”

Mrs McDonald said she had spoken with Sir Jeffrey on Tuesday and would meet with him next week.

She said: “The question facing him is whether he is up for real partnership, real powersharing, for political institutions that deliver? If the answer to those questions is yes then he will find a willing partner in the Sinn Fein team under (deputy First Minister) Michelle O’Neill.

“A partner who wants to get on with the task of delivering better public services, tackling the hospital waiting lists, building decent homes and managing the economy out of Covid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35A72g_0ad8pWXo00
Mary Lou McDonald – Edwin Poots meeting (PA Wire)

“A partner who will continue to give voice to those who have none, and who will work across party lines in both the Assembly and the Executive in achieving rights for women, Irish language speakers, newcomer communities and every section of the people who live here.”

Mrs McDonald said the contents of the New Decade New Approach deal that restored devolution in 2020 were non-negotiable.

“Its implementation is not a point of negotiation. It is an obligation on us all,” she said.

“The failure of the DUP to meet this basic political benchmark and to obstruct basic rights is not the basis upon which effective partnership government can be built.”

Mrs McDonald also claimed the DUP’s approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol was out of step with the wider public, including many unionists.

“The DUP will be making another political error if they seek to endanger the political stability of the institutions over the consequences of the outworking of their Brexit policy,” she said.

Mrs McDonald added: “Talk of abolishing the Irish protocol are not grounded in reality. Good faith engagement and use of the Joint Committee is the only mechanism to address challenges and difficulties.

In the days ahead it is critical that political stability be restored. That is the minimum people expect

The Sinn Fein president said it was critical that stability was restored to the powersharing institutions in Belfast.

“In the days ahead it is critical that political stability be restored. That is the minimum people expect,” she said.

“Sinn Fein stands ready to renominate Michelle O’Neill as deputy First Minister. We will play our part.”

Mrs McDonald reiterated her view that a referendum on Irish unity would come before the end of the decade.

“I firmly believe that within this decade the people will have the opportunity to freely choose new constitutional and political arrangements on this island, as underpinned by the provisions of the Good Friday Agreement,” she said.

“Let me be clear, there is no contradiction in working within a functioning powersharing government while building for a new united shared Ireland.”

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Givan
Person
Arlene Foster
Person
Michelle O'neill
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
Person
Edwin Poots
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dup#Ireland#Economy#Election#Sf#Stormont#Republican#Irish#The Republican Party#The Uk Government#Brexit#English#Assembly#The Joint Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Related
PetsPosted by
newschain

‘Extraordinary’ dog has statue erected in hometown of Keswick

A springer spaniel who won the animal equivalent of an OBE has been immortalised in statue form in his hometown of Keswick, Cumbria. Max, aged 13, won the PDSA Order of Merit in February for providing virtual therapy during lockdown, with the town further honouring him on Friday with a bronze statue in Hope Park.
TennisPosted by
newschain

Kate Middleton holds court at Wimbledon as she serves up strawberries

The Duchess of Cambridge delighted tennis fans during a visit to Wimbledon and served up strawberry desserts after catching a few games at the All England Club (AELTC). Kate, who is a patron of the AELTC, arrived in SW19 on Friday dressed in a dark blue and white spotted skirt and a white top, and stopped to talk to members of the public.
PoliticsBBC

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson accepts some responsibility for DUP division

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has accepted some responsibility for divisions that have led his party to three leaders in 50 days. The Lagan Valley MP said "hurtful things had been said and done". He had apologised to Edwin Poots for walking out on his speech when...
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

DUP leader ‘wants to see party heal’

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he wants to see his party heal after the deep divisions that have caused chaos in the ranks in recent months. He said he has reached out to Edwin Poots, and expressed regret over walking out of a meeting to ratify his leadership in May before he had made a speech.
PoliticsThe Guardian

New DUP leader targets end to Northern Ireland protocol

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has demanded the removal of the Northern Ireland protocol, in his first speech as leader of the Democratic Unionist party. The MP for Lagan Valley took a hard line over the Irish Sea border on Thursday, calling it the “greatest threat to the economic integrity of the United Kingdom in any of our lifetimes”.
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Donaldson officially ratified as new leader of the DUP

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been officially ratified as leader of the DUP following a meeting of the party’s ruling executive in Belfast. The party’s 130-strong executive met at the La Mon Hotel to approve the appointment of the new leader. Sir Jeffrey, the party’s 58-year-old Westminster leader,...
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

New DUP leader rocked by MLA resignation on first day

New DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been rocked by the resignation of a Stormont MLA. Alex Easton’s statement announcing his decision to leave the party after 21 years comes on Sir Jeffrey’s first full day in the leadership role. The North Down MLA, who will now sit as an...
WorldBBC

DUP leadership: Donaldson favourite as nominations open

Nominations for the post of Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader have opened. Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is favourite to take the top post and has made it clear he would lead the party from Stormont as first minister. It follows the resignation of Edwin Poots on Thursday after...
PoliticsBBC

The timeline of Edwin Poots' leadership of the DUP

On Thursday, Edwin Poots resigned as DUP leader after 21 days in the role after Arlene Foster stood down in May. He stood down after an internal party revolt over his decision to agree a deal with Sinn Féin and nominate Paul Givan as first minister. BBC News NI looks...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Move to halt Bloody Sunday and Daniel Hegarty death prosecutions ‘devastating’

Nationalist politicians in Northern Ireland have described the decision to stop the prosecution of two former soldiers over three Troubles deaths as “devastating” for the victims’ families. However, unionists have highlighted the difficulties for the justice system in bringing prosecutions for deaths from several decades ago. The Public Prosecution Service...