An Evening With George Gascón
The Committee for Racial Justice hosted a virtual discussion. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón took office this year with a host of promises that outlined his vision of a progressive prosecutor. As the featured guest of the June 6 installment of the Santa Monica Committee for Racial Justice’s monthly workshop series, Gascón outlined the work he has done to fulfill these promises — and the obstacles he continues to encounter as a DA seeking not only to improve but to transform the criminal justice system in LA.argonautnews.com