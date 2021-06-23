Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

An Evening With George Gascón

By The Argonaut
argonautnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Committee for Racial Justice hosted a virtual discussion. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón took office this year with a host of promises that outlined his vision of a progressive prosecutor. As the featured guest of the June 6 installment of the Santa Monica Committee for Racial Justice’s monthly workshop series, Gascón outlined the work he has done to fulfill these promises — and the obstacles he continues to encounter as a DA seeking not only to improve but to transform the criminal justice system in LA.

#Mental Health#Police Shootings#Police Violence#Instagram
