Few shows will have you on the edge of your seat as much as "Chopped." Every episode of the Food Network's cooking competition is full of nail-biting "will they make it?" moments, as you watch the contestants scramble to get their dishes on the plate before the buzzer sounds. But it isn't just the race against the clock that has you as a viewer on edge — it's the fact that the chefs have to try to piece together a somewhat edible meal from a mystery basket of ingredients. And said ingredients aren't typically things that go well together naturally (like peanut butter and jelly or cheese and bread). Rather, there's always at least one ingredient included meant to throw off the chefs, from durian to sea cucumber to even goat brains (via Food Network).