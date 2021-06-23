Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas vs. Kentucky Headlines 2022 Men's Big 12/SEC Challenge Field

By Michael Shapiro
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMaBo_0ad8pJJb00
Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of historic programs will face off in the men's Big 12/SEC Challenge next season as Kansas is slated to host Kentucky.

John Calipari's squad will head to Lawrence on Jan. 29, 2022, with the battle of blue bloods serving as the headliner in the challenge's 10-game slate.

Kansas vs. Kentucky isn't the only notable matchup in the 2022 men's Big 12/SEC Challenge. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes will make his return to Austin in a matchup with Texas, and Baylor will defend its national championship against Alabama. The matchup in Tuscaloosa could be a battle of top-10 teams, as could Arkansas's contest vs. West Virginia.

You can find the entire Big 12/SEC Challenge field below:

The SEC won the challenge in January 2021, in a 5–4 margin, that included Florida's upset over No. 11 West Virginia. Big 12 teams sport a 44–35 all-time record in the challenge, winning the event four times. The SEC has won the event in 2018 and 2021, and there was a tie in 2017 and 2020.

Game times and TV information for each game will be announced at a later date.

More College Sports Coverage:

SI's Top 10 2021 Recruits Will Have a Major Impact on College Basketball Next Season

How Come the NCAA Hasn't Taken Action Against Anti-Transgender Sports Laws?

Wisconsin Seniors Confronted Greg Gard in Recorded Meeting

Community Policy
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
City
Field, KY
State
Florida State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Kansas Basketball
State
Alabama State
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
State
Arkansas State
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Austin, KY
State
Wisconsin State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kansas College Basketball
State
West Virginia State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Greg Gard
Person
Rick Barnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12 Sec Challenge#Baylor#Sec#Recorded Meeting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
Related
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

NBA Mock Draft: Projecting All 60 Picks After the Pistons Win Lottery

The draft lottery came and went Tuesday night with some major consequences for the NBA at large, with the Pistons coming away as big winners and two lottery picks changing hands. The Rockets were fortunate enough to keep their pick away from the Thunder and land at No. 2, the Cavs moved up to No. 3, and Raptors moved up from No. 7 to No. 4, sending the Magic and Thunder down the board. The Warriors received the Timberwolves’ pick after it stayed at No. 7, and the Magic got Chicago’s No. 8 pick after it also stayed put. Got all that?
Baton Rouge, LAchatsports.com

Tigers To Go To TCU In 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference, the Big 12 and ESPN announced on Wednesday the matchups for the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge and the Tigers of LSU will travel to TCU in this year's contest. The game is set for Jan. 29, 2022 at Schollmaier Arena on the TCU campus...
Columbia, MOabc17news.com

Mizzou to meet longtime foe in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou basketball team will meet a familiar foe in January of 2022, when they travel to Ames, Iowa to meet the Cyclones. The match up will be the Tiger's third-straight appearances in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, going 2-2 all time in the event. Last time out, MU took down TCU 102-98 in an overtime thriller at Mizzou Arena.
Auburn, ALABC 33/40 News

Auburn to host Oklahoma in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Auburn's basketball schedule will include an invite to the SEC/Big 12 Challenge party. The Tigers will host Oklahoma at Auburn Arena January 29. It will mark the fourth all-time matchups between Auburn and Oklahoma, and the first since the 2016-17 season, when they met in Uncasville, Conn. at Mohegan Sun Arena as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Birthday of Basketball. The Tigers won that matchup, 74-70, and lead the all-time series, 2-1.
Iowa Statecyclonefanatic.com

Iowa State and Missouri slated for Big 12/SEC Challenge

Nov 10, 2017; Columbia, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Nick Weiler-Babb (1) goes up for a layup as Missouri Tigers forward Jontay Porter (11) defends in the second half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports. After the Iowa State and Missouri basketball rivalry went dormant for...
Auburn, AL247Sports

Sooners to visit Auburn for the SEC/Big 12 Basketball Challenge

AUBURN, Alabama–Auburn will play host to the Oklahoma Sooners in this season’s SEC vs. Big 12 basketball challenge series featuring 10 games. The contest is set for January 29th at Auburn Arena. Auburn is coming off a 13-14 season. Oklahoma finished its 2020-21 schedule with a 16-11 record that included...
Arkansas StateKATV

Arkansas to host West Virginia in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Bob Huggins will bring his Mountaineers to Bud Walton Arena in January. Arkansas will host West Virginia in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 29, 2022, the SEC announced on Wednesday. The start time will be announced at a later date. The game will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.
Mississippi Statehailstate.com

Marquee Road Trip For Big 12/SEC Challenge

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – — A marquee road trip to Texas Tech awaits the Mississippi State men's basketball team during this year's Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, January 29 announced Wednesday by both conference offices. The ninth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge will feature 10 games televised by ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU...
NBAkentuckysportsradio.com

What Davion Mintz’s return means to Kentucky

Davion Mintz is back for another season, with the standout guard announcing Thursday he will be withdrawing from the NBA Draft to play one final year in Lexington. “I want to thank everyone for the support they have provided me the last couple of months while I pursued my dream of playing professionally,” Mintz said. “I really appreciate the support from my coaches, my teammates and my family while I went through this process. I wanted to give it a real shot and I feel like I did that. I know that I am ready and closer to my ultimate goal of playing in the NBA.
Lexington, KYLeavenworth Times

2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge pairings announced. Here are the matchups.

For the second time since 2016, the Kansas Jayhawks will host the Kentucky Wildcats inside Allen Fieldhouse. The matchup, which was announced Wednesday, will be the fourth time the two top college men's basketball programs have played each other in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Jayhawks are 2-1 against the...
Florida StateOklahoma State Athletics

Cowboys Matched Up With Florida For 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State basketball team will travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators in the ninth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 29, 2022. Tipoff, TV and ticket info will be released when it becomes available. Oklahoma State has been one of the best performers in the...
Iowa Statekrcgtv.com

Mizzou Basketball to play Iowa State in Big 12/SEC Challenge

COLUMBIA, Mo — Another conference foe is on the ledger this coming season for Mizzou Men's Basketball. Coming off the heel of the announcement for the restart date of the MU-Kansas rivalry, the SEC said today that the Tigers will play Iowa State on January 29, 2022 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
College SportsPosted by
BamaCentral

Alabama Basketball Set to Host Baylor in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

It's not every year that one team will play three Final Four teams from the previous season but that's exactly what Alabama basketball will do during the 2021-2022 campaign. On Wednesday morning, the SEC announced the matchups for the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge and the Crimson Tide is slated to host Baylor, the reigning national champions, on January 29, 2022.
College Sportschatsports.com

Power Ranking the Big 12-SEC Challenge games from best to worst

There are certain moments every year that let you know change is coming. When the leaves change and the air cools, you know it’s fall. When flowers bloom and the birds chirp, you know it’s spring. And when we get the scheduled matchups for the Big 12-SEC Challenge, you know that we are officially, smack dab in the middle of summer.
Arkansas Statewvsportsnow.com

Arkansas Announced as WVU’s Opponent for Big 12/SEC Challenge

The Big 12 conference announced the men’s basketball pairings for this season’s Big 12/SEC challenge, completing West Virginia’s non-conference schedule for this upcoming season. The final missing piece from WVU’s 2021-22 schedule was the team’s SEC opponent, now announced to be Arkansas. The Mountaineers and Razorbacks will play for just...