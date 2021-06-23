Cancel
As infections soar, Siberian region imposes 2-week lockdown

Times Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Buryatia, a republic in Siberia, on Wednesday became the first Russian region to announce a lockdown because of a surge in coronavirus infections. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Public HealthFrankfort Times

The Latest: Daily infections soar in Russia; Moscow hard hit

MOSCOW — Russia’s national coronavirus taskforce on Saturday reported 17,906 new infections, more than double the daily tally from early June. More than half of the new infections are in Moscow, where cases have tripled this month. The soaring case count has caused alarm among officials, who have increased measures to obstruct the spread.
Public HealthPosted by
Newsweek

Siberian Region First in Russia to Order New COVID Lockdown as Nation Reports 17K Cases

Buryatia, a republic in Siberia, became the first region in Russia to announce a new COVID-19 lockdown on Wednesday as the country faces another surge of coronavirus cases. The two-week lockdown is set to begin on Sunday, and only essential services will be allowed to operate. These include grocery stores, pharmacies, utility companies, public transportation services and media.
AgricultureSacramento Bee

The Latest: Infections, deaths continue to soar in Russia

MOSCOW — Coronavirus infections continue to soar in Russia, with the authorities reporting 20,182 new cases on Thursday and 568 further deaths. Both tallies are the highest since late January. A surge in infections that hit Russia earlier this month comes as the authorities struggle to overcome widespread vaccine hesitancy...
Public HealthTimes Daily

The Latest: India confirms 400K dead, half in past 2 months

NEW DELHI — India has confirmed 400,000 deaths from COVID-19, half of them in the past two months as the virulent delta variant infected hundreds of thousands daily. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Worldkhn.org

Delta Covid Variant Soars In Sydney, Forcing Full Lockdown Of City

It's the first full lockdown of the Australian city since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, South Africa tightens its restrictions; most infections in the UAE are linked to more-infectious variants; and India may have undercounted covid deaths by hundreds of thousands. Australian authorities announced a two-week lockdown in the city of...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WDBO

Russia launches booster shots amid soaring infections

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian health authorities on Thursday launched booster coronavirus vaccinations for people immunized more than six months ago, as the country faces a surge in new infections and deaths. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he had received a booster shot and urged city residents to follow suit.
Public HealthTimes Daily

Indonesia holds mass vaccination to scale up virus fight

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Thousands of Indonesians lined up at a sports stadium to get a COVID-19 vaccine dose Thursday in a one-day, mass vaccination event that’s part of a push to dramatically scale up the nation’s virus fight as hospitals fill with sick patients. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press....
UEFAVoice of America

Britain Faces Travel Bans Amid Soaring Delta Variant Infections

LONDON - Several countries have imposed restrictions on travelers from Britain amid rising cases of the delta variant of the coronavirus which was first detected in India. Hong Kong has banned all passenger flights from Britain starting Thursday, while some European countries are imposing tighter restrictions. Scientists say the delta...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Delta variant prompts more countries to impose lockdown measures

Countries across the Asia-Pacific region are imposing stricter lockdown measures and stay-at-home orders following the spread of the more-infectious COVID-19 Delta variant. Why it matters: The Delta strain, first identified in India, has been listed as among the "variants of concern" by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization. It may be 50% more transmissible than Alpha, the variant first found in Britain.
WorldTimes Daily

Will one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine protect me?

LONDON (AP) — Will one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine protect me?. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Infection Through “Fleeting Contact” With The Delta Variant Leads To Lockdowns Across Australia

Random variation is an essential component of all living things. It drives diversity, and it is why there are so many different species. Viruses are no exception. Most viruses are experts at changing genomes to adapt to their environment. We now have evidence that the virus that causes Covid, SARS-CoV-2, not only changes but changes in ways that are significant. This is the twenty-five part of a series of articles on how the virus changes and what that means for humanity. Read the rest: part one, part two, part three, part four, part five, part six, part seven, part eight, part nine, part ten, part eleven, part twelve, part thirteen, part fourteen, part fifteen, part sixteen, part seventeen, part eighteen, part nineteen, part twenty, part twenty-one, part twenty-two, part twenty-three, part twenty four.
Public Healthkentlive.news

UK could have lockdown by stealth this summer as Covid soars

A scientist advising the Government has raised the prospect of spiralling case rates effectively causing lockdowns by stealth due to the numbers of people who would be self-isolating. Dr Adam Kucharski, who sits on the Spi-M group, stressed the need to consider alternatives to long quarantine periods. Most Covid rules...
Public HealthTimes Daily

The Latest: WHO: Africa case numbers doubling every 3 weeks

JOHANNESBURG — Driven by the delta variant, a new wave of coronavirus is sweeping across the African continent where new cases, hospital admissions and deaths are increasing. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Public HealthTimes Daily

Driven by delta variant, COVID-19 surges across Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Driven by the delta variant, a new wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across the African continent where new cases, hospital admissions, and deaths are increasing. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WorldTimes Daily

Thai virus surge prompts concern over ICUs, vaccine supply

BANGKOK (AP) — Health authorities in Thailand reported 6,087 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, setting a record for a second straight day, as concerns mounted over shortages of treatment facilities and vaccine supplies. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or...
HealthTimes Daily

Ethiopia denies trying to 'suffocate' Tigray region

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government on Friday rejected accusations that it’s trying to “suffocate" the people of Tigray by denying them urgently needed food and other aid, as transport and communications links remained severed to the region that faces the world's worst famine crisis in a decade. Copyright 2021...