Has your dog ever been in an elevator? Elevators are a regular part of life for many big city dogs, but elevators can be scary and stressful for dogs if they aren’t used to them. Even if you don’t live in an apartment building or big city, teaching your dog how to be comfortable riding in elevators is a useful skill as you never know when your dog might encounter an elevator. For example, if you and your dog ever travel together, your dog will encounter elevators in parking garages and/or in hotels and it’s helpful to be prepared.