A New Look at Bridgewater

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Sue and I were back at RHS Bridgewater today, taking Mum-in-Law for a look around. I took the Pentax K-3 II with the SMC Pentax-DA 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 ED AL [IF] DC WR lens, but decided that today I wanted a new look, something a bit more surreal and not so realistic in terms of colour. Shooting, as always, in JPEG, I selected the Vibrant setting rather than my usual Natural and for WB the Cloudy setting rather than my usual Daylight. The results are neither better nor worse, it depends on your tastes, but, as required, they are different.