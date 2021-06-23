Cancel
China

Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper to publish last edition on Thursday

Hong Kong’s sole remaining pro-democracy newspaper will publish its last edition on Thursday, forced to shut down after five editors and executives were arrested and millions of dollars in its assets were frozen.

The board of directors of Apple Daily parent company Next Media said in a statement on Wednesday that the print and online editions would cease due to “the current circumstances prevailing in Hong Kong”.

The silencing of a prominent pro-democracy voice is the latest sign of China’s determination to exert greater control over the city long known for its freedoms after huge anti-government protests in 2019 shook the government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34c2l1_0ad8oZ5M00
Apple Daily headquarters in Hong Kong (AP)

Since then, Beijing has imposed a strict national security law — used in the arrests of the newspaper employees — and revamped Hong Kong’s election laws to keep opposition voices out of the legislature.

Apple Daily was founded by tycoon Jimmy Lai in 1995 – two years before Britain handed Hong Kong back to China — and was a tabloid initially known for its celebrity gossip.

But Mr Lai had also always portrayed the paper as an advocate of Western values and said it should “shine a light on snakes, insects, mice and ants in the dark”, according to the paper.

It grew into an outspoken voice for defending Hong Kong’s freedoms not found on mainland China, and in recent years has often criticised the Chinese and Hong Kong governments for limiting those freedoms and reneging on a promise to protect them for 50 years after the city’s handover to China.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34r3vK_0ad8oZ5M00
Jimmy Lai (AP)

While pro-democracy media outlets still exist online, it is the only print newspaper left of its kind in the city.

In a post on Instagram, the paper thanked its readers.

“Even if the ending is not what we want, even if it’s difficult to let go, we need to continue living and keep the determination we have shared with Hong Kong people that has remained unchanged over 26 years,” Apple Daily wrote.

The paper’s announcement coincided with the start of the city’s first trial under the year-old national security law that is being closely watched as a barometer of how strictly the courts will interpret the legislation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qPHb7_0ad8oZ5M00
Staff members wave torches to supporters at the Apple Daily headquarters in Hong Kong (AP)

The widely expected move to close Apple Daily followed last week’s arrests and crucially the freezing of 2.3 million US dollars (£1.7 million) of the paper’s assets.

Its board of directors wrote a few days ago to ask Hong Kong’s security bureau to release some of its funds so the company could pay wages, but it is not clear if it got a response.

The paper also said it made the decision to close out of concern for its employees’ safety.

The editors and executives were detained on suspicion of colluding with foreigners to endanger national security.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yikkT_0ad8oZ5M00
Supporters wave torches outside the Apple Daily headquarters in Hong Kong (AP)

Police cited more than 30 articles published by the paper as evidence of an alleged conspiracy to encourage foreign nations to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and China. It was the first time the national security law had been used against journalists for something they had published.

On Wednesday, police also arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of foreign collusion to endanger national security, according to Apple Daily, which cited unidentified sources. The paper said the man wrote editorials for the publication under the pseudonym Li Ping.

Apple Daily has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years over its pro-democracy stance.

Mr Lai, its founder, is facing charges under the national security law for foreign collusion and is currently serving a prison sentence for his involvement in the 2019 protests.

The move against Apple Daily drew criticism from the US, the EU and Britain.

“The forced closure of (Apple Daily) by Hong Kong authorities is a chilling demonstration of their campaign to silence all opposition voices,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a Twitter post.

“It is clearer than ever that the (national security law) is being used to curtail freedom and punish dissent.”

German foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Adebahr said the closure represented another “hard blow against press freedom in Hong Kong. And it shows once again how the so-called National Security Law is applied selectively against critical voices”.

The law, imposed last year, criminalises subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign collusion. Chinese and Hong Kong officials have said the media must abide by the law, and that press freedom cannot be used as a “shield” for illegal activities.

The first person to stand trial under the law, Tong Ying-kit, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of terrorism and inciting secession by driving a motorcycle into police officers during a 2019 rally while carrying a flag with the slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CswYM_0ad8oZ5M00
Tong Ying-kit (AP)

That slogan was often chanted during the 2019 demonstrations, which began as protests against a bill allowing Hong Kong residents to be extradited to China for trial but burgeoned into broader calls for greater democratic freedoms.

China was shaken by the breadth of the protests and responded with tough measures including the national security law, which makes calls for Hong Kong’s independence illegal.

Mr Tong’s trial will set the tone for how Hong Kong handles national security offences.

So far, more than 100 people have been arrested under the law, with many others fleeing abroad.

The result is that it has virtually silenced opposition voices in the city.

