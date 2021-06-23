Cancel
Portugal vs. France Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Online, TV Channel, Lineups

By Andrew Gastelum
Sports Illustrated
 9 days ago
In a showdown that soccer fans have had their eyes on since the Euro 2020 draw was announced, France and Portugal will meet in a rematch of the epic Euro 2016 final that broke French hearts in Paris five years ago.

Gone is the match-winner Éder, but both teams have drastically improved from the extra-time final at the Stade de France with France adding a World Cup and Portugal continuing its reign over the continent with a UEFA Nations League title.

The two European giants have met twice in Nations League play since the 2016 final with a scoreless draw last October being followed by a 1-0 France win a month later.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, Univision, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Lineups:

POR XI: Patrício; Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Moutinho, Danilo; Bernardo Silva, Renato Sanches; Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo.

FRA XI: Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Kimpembe, L.Hernández; Kanté, Tolisso, Pogba; Griezmann, Mbappé, Benzema.

France, which sits top of the group on four points after a surprising 1-1 draw with Hungary, has already qualified for the knockout stage but can still finish third with a loss, which would also depend on the result of the concurrent Germany-Hungary group finale.

Despite taking an early lead against Germany, Portugal fell victim to a German attacking boom in a thrilling 4-2 loss. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal against Germany to put him in the joint-lead for the Golden Boot with three goals before two Portuguese own goals conceded the lead.

Both Portugal and Germany sit one point behind France in Group F, where the winner will go on to face a third-place finisher. The runner-up will face England in what will likely be the most anticipated match of the round of 16.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

