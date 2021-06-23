Cancel
Celebrities

The Truth About Alec Baldwin's Struggle With OCD

By Lindsay Cronin
The List
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alec Baldwin opened up about living with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) on the latest episode of "What's One More," the podcast he hosts with his wife Hilaria Baldwin. After welcoming "America's Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel, 65, who has spoken frequently about his own experiences with the condition, and Mandel's wife, Terry Mandel, to the show, the 63-year-old actor admitted he's been living with OCD for years as wife Hilaria, 37, labeled the disorder as a "very personal" issue and said she and her husband have "been learning a lot about OCD over the past few years."

