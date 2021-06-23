Announcements – Public Notices 6-23-21

Allegheny County Economic Development (ACED) and the City of Pittsburgh, Office of Management and Budget (CITY) are pleased to announce that joint applications are available for the Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) Program funding. ACED and the City will award funding from at least their 2021 Direct Entitlements and any 2021 Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (PA-DCED) ESG other funds received. These applications will also be used for any future Federal or State allocations of ESG funding received by either entity.The Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program provides funding to: (1) engage homeless individuals and families living on the streets; (2) improve the number and quantity of emergency shelters for homeless individuals and families; (3) help operate these shelters; (4) provide essential services to shelter residents; (5) rapidly re-house homeless individuals and families; and (6) prevent families and individuals from becoming homeless. Agencies awarded funds are required to participate in the Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) except for domestic violence shelters, they must use a comparable database to HMIS.