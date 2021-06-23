'Lady luck' - Does anthropomorphized luck drive risky financial behavior?

A popular retirement planning product, particularly for higher tax bracket individuals, is cash value life insurance. In addition to providing liquidity in the event of an unexpected death, the cash values represent additional lifetime protection. The funds can be used as a volatility buffer during down markets, plus they can be a source for tax-free retirement income. For the right retiree, cash value life insurance is a valuable retirement investment. The concern is how to determine the right solution and obtain the most appropriate life insurance product for each individual. In short, how do you evaluate which is the right policy to buy for your specific retirement planning needs?