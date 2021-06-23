Cancel
Why The Internet Isn't Impressed With Jeopardy!'s Recent Apology

By Lindsay Cronin
The List
 9 days ago
Popular game show "Jeopardy!" is in hot water after a clue gone wrong. According to a report from the New York Post, fans of the long-running series were left fuming after Monday's episode of the show featured guest host Savannah Guthrie reading a clue that has since been deemed offensive. And, while the official Twitter page of "Jeopardy!" ultimately issued a public apology on Tuesday, viewers still aren't happy about the "shameful" and "misogynistic" clue.

The List

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

