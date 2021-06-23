Why The Internet Isn't Impressed With Jeopardy!'s Recent Apology

Mayim Bialik's Jeoaprdy! guest-hosting stint may have garnered rave reviews from fans of the long-running game show, but do the ratings match up? The former Big Bang Theory star stepped into the role, which was left vacant following the passing of Alex Trebek, on Monday, May 31, beginning what would be a two-week stint and marking just the second time a woman has hosted the show, and now her ratings are in, giving way to a major shock.