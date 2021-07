FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. As we approach the halfway mark of the 2021 MLB season, many fantasy managers now know if they’re contenders in their league or not. And if you’re in the smaller group that is unsure, you better make your moves quickly if you don’t want to fall out of contention. One way to do that is via trade, but the easier method is attacking the waiver wire. And luckily, this week’s fantasy baseball waiver wire report is loaded with intriguing pickups to help you out wherever your teams might need a boost.