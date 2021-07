My mother left my sister these figurines. She loved them dearly. I have no idea where they came from or if they are worth anything. Can you tell me something about them?. We have two photographs of these two porcelain figures – a male and female pair. One picture suggested that these were made turn-of-the-20th century from bisque porcelain and their origins were probably Continental European (i.e., Germany or France). We also thought that for their genre, they were an exceptionally nice pair.