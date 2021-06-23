Cancel
Westmoreland County, PA

COVID cases, hospitalizations drop in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties; vaccine rates inch up

By FRANK CARNEVALE
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 9 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Covid cases in Pennsylvania, as well as Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, have slowed to a trickle this month, according to our news partners at TribLive.

June started with an average of more than 700 cases a day in the state and has fallen to averaging less than 200 a day as of Wednesday. In Allegheny County, cases were slowing in May, but have been averaging in the teens in the past week. Westmoreland County has reported a total of 18 cases in the past week.

Covid-related deaths and hospitalizations have also mostly fallen in the last week.

