Who Is Cole Schafer? 5 Things to Know About Kacey Musgraves’ Rumored Boyfriend After PDA Pic

By Meredith Nardino
US Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Kacey Musgraves off the market? The country songstress seemingly confirmed she has a new man in her life nearly one year after splitting from husband Ruston Kelly. The six-time Grammy winner was spotted hugging and holding hands with writer Cole Schafer in New York City in June 2021. Soon after, Schafer posted a black-and-white Polaroid photo of the pair on Instagram. In the sweet snap, Musgraves sat in Schafer’s lap and wrapped an arm around his shoulders, pulling him in close.

www.usmagazine.com
