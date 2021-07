I feel I should first disclose that I, too, have been the victim of a peeping tom. I was home alone, it was nighttime, I got undressed and crawled into bed. Then, I saw the beam of a flashlight in my backyard. I tried to cover myself with a blanket as best I could, but as I approached the window, I saw a man's face right up next to the glass. He wanted me to see him; he wanted me to know that he had seen me.