Lee, MA

New Netflix Series Showcases Berkshire County Home

Marjo
Posted by 
Live 95.9
Live 95.9
 9 days ago
A VRBO property in Lee is featured on the new Netflix show "The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals", currently trending in the top ten on the popular streaming service. With an eye for every budget, the show consists of three travelers, Megan Batoon, Jo Franco, Luis D. Ortiz who each specialize in the fields of design, travel, and real estate respectively, as they visit vacation rentals around the globe and share their expert tips and tricks in this reality series. You may recognize Ortiz from Million Dollar Listing New York, a luxury real estate show on Bravo.

Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
ABOUT

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Huntington, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

LOOK: 3 Cute Bears Trot Across Driveway in Nearby Berkshire Town (VIDEO)

We have had quite the bear theme lately as we've been sharing videos containing bears in the Berkshires caught on camera. Most of the time the bears are roaming around looking for food or minding their own business. Other times, you'll see a mama with two or three cubs making their way around someone's property. No matter what, it's fun to view these bear sightings in the Berkshires.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Live 95.9

WOW: 43 Celebrities Born in MA…A Handful Born in Berkshire County

We are certainly lucky to live in Berkshire County. In Massachusetts we are known for our beautiful landscapes, destination getaways, leaf peeping locations (tourists flock here in the fall months just to experience the foliage we have to offer) and let's not forget our dedication to our home teams including the Pats, Sox and Celtics. Also, did you know that Massachusetts has the highest percentage of residents with a college degree in the nation? Yup, we do. Also, let's not forget that we were the first state to legalize gay marriage. In addition, the cranberry is the official state berry.
EntertainmentPosted by
Live 95.9

Live on the Lake Band Line-Up Announced

Live on the Lake is finally back for Summer 2021. After a summer off, we're excited to bring back free live music and fun for the entire family on the shores of beautiful Onota Lake. Every Wednesday night beginning July 7, between 6 and 8 p.m., great live bands will...
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

Lifeguards Now On Duty At Public Beach In Burbank Park

The City of Pittsfield’s Department of Community Development Recreation Program is pleased to announce that lifeguards from the Berkshire Family YMCA will be on duty at the public beach within Burbank Park beginning Thursday, July 1. Lifeguards will provide beach supervision from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays...
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

5 Adorable and Funny Goats Play on a Seesaw at Berkshire Farm (VIDEO)

We've definitely been seeing our share of Berkshire wildlife activity lately. Everything from the plethora of bear videos to photos and videos of ticks, turtles, moose even baby raccoons are right here in Berkshire County. Years ago we wouldn't all be able to enjoy these Berkshire wildlife videos but thanks to modern technology, particularly social media, we are all able to share in the fun of viewing the wildlife activity captured on video.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Live 95.9

MASS MoCA Welcomes Legendary Group The Roots This Summer

Live music is coming back to The Berkshires in full force marked by a huge announcement from MASS MoCA today. The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Arts announced today that legendary hip hop band The Roots would be gracing the stage at Joe's Field this summer. Quest Love and the rest of the crew will play at the campus of the iconic north county museum on Sunday, August 22 at 8 p.m.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

Beautiful Mama Bear and Three Adorable Cubs on Parade in the Berkshires

Nobody can argue that the spring of 2021 has been big season for bear sightings in the Berkshires and that trend will continue into the summer months. The amount of Berkshire bear sightings is astounding. It seems like every week or couple of days for that matter, people are posting video and photos of bears in their backyards. Sometimes it's not just a single bear either, sometimes it's a mama with a couple of cubs.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

12 New England Water Parks for Your Summer Road Trip

Schools are wrapping up, summer vacations are planned and Berkshire County families are hitting the road. With temperatures on their way up, there's no better place to hit on your summer vacation or road trip than the water park and New England has plenty of options. Whether you're heading to Connecticut, Hampton Beach, Cape Cod, or staying local, we've got a great water park destination for you.
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

WOW: ‘Live on the Lake’ is Back at Onota Lake…We’re Taking Music Submissions Here

It's official, "Live on the Lake' returns Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. in July and August at Onota Lake in Pittsfield. After being cooped up for the past year, it's now time to break out your dancing shoes and party with us. For those who have been to the summer concert series, you know what it's all about. The lake, food, friends, family, and of course the live music. If this will be your first time witnessing 'Live on the Lake', you're in for a real treat. It's a true, local happening with something for everyone. After being absent for a year due the pandemic, we are happy to partner with Greylock Federal Credit Union to resume the festivities and fun that you have come to love and expect.
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

Here’s What That Red ‘X’ On The Front Of A Building Means

Slater and Marjo were talking about Slater's eye stye this morning and how it's a common misnomer that they're contagious. Wanna know what else is commonly misunderstood? Do you ever see those red "X" markings on a house or a building? People often think that this means the building is to be razed. In actuality, it means that the structure has been deemed unsafe for emergency personnel, police, fire, ems, etc.
MoviesPosted by
Live 95.9

Smitty Pignatelli Recreates Scene from Classic 1986 Film…How Did He Do?

This past Friday (Jun. 11) the 1986 John Hughes classic 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' turned 35. As you probably already know it's one of those classic teen films from the decade of decadence as well as a coming of age film for folks who grew up during that era. As life continues to move along and responsibilities become greater, it is true that if you don't stop to take a look around once in a while you could miss out on life because it definitely moves pretty fast. In a few words, the '80s classic is all about Carpe diem.
Boston, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

Boston Pops 4th of July Spectacular Moved to Tanglewood

Earlier this month Tanglewood made some major announcements about its summer 2021 series, including the postponement of the traditional James Taylor 4th of July performance. In an announcement over the weekend, The Boston Pops announced that their 4th of July Spectacular that traditionally takes place in the city will be held at the Lenox music venue.
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

Here’s 8 Local Barbershops In Pittsfield…Who Ya Got?

Everybody's got their favorite barber, right? Not only do they cut your hair to make you look and feel good, but let's be honest, they're your psychiatrist as well!. Slater was boppin' around Pittsfield on Thursday and snapped some photos of eight popular barbershops. We wanna know your favorite!. Here's...
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

Watch Local Man and His Rottweiler Take a Cruise

If you see a motorcycle cruising by with a Rottweiller chilling in the sidecar you might do a doubletake, but don't worry it's just Zack and Dexter. Warm weather has hit The Berkshires and motorcycles are out in full effect. Riders all over the county are taking advantage of the sunny days, but one Berkshire County man and his dog Dexter take cruising on the bike to another level.