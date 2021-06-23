New Netflix Series Showcases Berkshire County Home
A VRBO property in Lee is featured on the new Netflix show "The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals", currently trending in the top ten on the popular streaming service. With an eye for every budget, the show consists of three travelers, Megan Batoon, Jo Franco, Luis D. Ortiz who each specialize in the fields of design, travel, and real estate respectively, as they visit vacation rentals around the globe and share their expert tips and tricks in this reality series. You may recognize Ortiz from Million Dollar Listing New York, a luxury real estate show on Bravo.live959.com