I think I have become technology dependent. Not addicted, just dependent. I’ve been camping with my family, and it seems as if every state park we pick has terrible cell service and no available Wi-Fi. I know, I’m supposed to be camping, but sometimes you just need access to the Internet. I have absolutely no problem ignoring all the notifications on my phone. I can go weeks without email, and it wouldn’t bother me. I could even give up my Solitaire Suite and not suffer too much withdrawal. But sometimes, I just need the Internet.