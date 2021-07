Sandy Collier is the founder and CEO of Hey, Sandy! PR and Communications, a boutique public relations firm based in Wellington, Florida. Collier began working at the local Fox TV station in Miami, as an intern and eventually an assignment editor. Her career trajectory led her to assignments at a radio station and two more TV stations until she decided to start her public relations agency. Collier’s forte is her ability to help small Black businesses and local nonprofits that would usually be unable to afford PR services.