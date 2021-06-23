Cancel
Who will England play next at Euro 2020? Possible last-16 opponents

By Ben Burrows
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vmkoU_0ad8mx0G00

England are into the knockout rounds of Euro 2020 after finishing top of Group D with a 1-0 victory over Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday night.

The Three Lions bounced back after only drawing with Scotland on Friday night.

Raheem Sterling’s second goal of the tournament was enough for two wins from three games for Gareth Southgate’s side.

And now attention turns to the last 16, with several options available to the Three Lions.

England will now play Germany, who finished second in Group F, with the historic rivals set to face off at Wembley at 5pm on Tuesday 29 June.

Leon Goretzka’s goal ensured Die Mannschaft progressed after Hungary had twice lead at the Allianz Arena.

Without the late goal from the Bayern Munich midfielder, the 2-2 draw between France and Portugal would have meant Gareth Southgate’s side playing Portugal.

Should England emerge victorious from the last 16 tie, then they would face either Ukraine or Sweden in the quarter-finals in Rome.

A potential semi-final date would involve the winner of Netherlands/Czech Republic vs Wales/Denmark.

