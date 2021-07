The Star Wars universe is continuing to expand outward in some fascinating ways, particularly through new series making their debut on Disney+. Among them is Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, a live-action series spinning out of the Season 2 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The series is expected to provide more detail into the life of Boba Fett (Temura Morrison) — and according to someone close to both live-action series, that will bring about a new change in tone. As stuntman and stand-in Brendan Wayne recently explained while on the Star Wars Sessions podcast, The Book of Boba Fett will showcase the "true" nature of the iconic bounty hunter, particularly the idea of him being "all killer, no filler."