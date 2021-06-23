Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laramie, WY

UW Planetarium Celebrates 1969 Moon Landing With July Programs

myhits106.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe moon will take center stage in July, with no less than three programs focused on the subject at the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium. “We’ll be taking a break from our schedule Independence Day weekend but resume with programs in July,” says Max Gilbraith, the planetarium’s coordinator. “I’m looking forward to our week of Apollo-themed programs — detailing the original missions, past efforts and the upcoming Orion Program to return humans to the moon. Those who like to get lost in deep space will enjoy observing the universe in invisible wavelengths, hunting for life on Mars or diving into black holes.”

myhits106.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
Laramie, WY
Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
City
Laramie, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#Moon Landing#Photography#Uw Planetarium#Apollo#Orion Program#Ada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Mars
News Break
Science
News Break
Planets
Related
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...