Edelman wins Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Asics campaign

Network agencies recognized for data-driven creative work that helped brands like Tinder, Volvo, and the National Football League engage new audiences. NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- MDC Partners (MDCA) announced today five of its agencies earned a total of 18 awards during the 2020-2021 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the most presitigious annual awards show recognizing creative excellence and effectiveness in the advertising, media, and marketing industries. MDC's agencies collectively earned one Grand Prix, one Gold Lion, Eight Silver Lions, Eight Bronze Lions, and 27 shortlists across categories such as Media, Outdoor, Digital Craft, PR, Mobile, Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Strategy, Film Craft, Social & Infuencer, and Entertainment.