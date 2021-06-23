Cancel
Edelman wins Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Asics campaign

By Arvind Hickman
prweek.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe agency won the prize in the Entertainment Lions for Sport with a campaign that challenges the concept of a traditional race by removing the finish line and urging participants to run against nobody but themselves. Edelman has made it on to 14 shortlists and one bronze as the creative...

www.prweek.com
