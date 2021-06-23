Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New London, CT

Merle Smith, 1st Black graduate of Coast Guard Academy, dies

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NWsUf_0ad8mPBg00

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Merle Smith Jr., the first Black cadet to graduate from the Coast Guard Academy, has died, his family said. He was 76.

Smith died on June 16 of complications from Parkinson’s disease and COVID-19, his wife Lynda Smith said.

Smith commanded a cutter in Vietnam, taught law classes at the academy in New London and retired from active-duty service with the rank of Coast Guard commander before joining the legal staff of submarine builder Electric Boat.

The academy’s superintendent, Rear Adm. William Kelly, said in an email to the campus community that Smith “served as a role model for countless cadets, faculty, and staff.”

Smith, the son of an Army colonel, attended the academy as a member of the Class of 1966. In an interview with The Associated Press in 2012, he said he generally did not feel like an outsider during his years as a cadet.

“Every now and then you would get something that would happen. Someone would make some remark somewhere,” he said. “In the main, it was not a situation that I felt uncomfortable with.”

In 2016, the academy honored Smith with a ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of his graduation, and last year it announced plans to rename its officers club after Smith. In a congratulatory letter, members of the class he graduated with noted his “unflappable demeanor” during his service Vietnam — where his service was honored with a Bronze Star — and his role as a pioneer for diversity.

“In recent years, as the emphasis on diversity and inclusiveness grew within the Coast Guard, you became a beacon of inspiration within the Academy community encouraging others to strive for the unimaginable and forge new paths of greatness in the face of adversity and uncertainty,” his classmates wrote.

As a cutter commander during the Vietnam War, Smith also became the first Black officer to command a U.S. warship in close quarters combat.

In 2006, Smith served as a defense attorney in the first court-martial of a cadet in the academy’s 130-year history. The student was acquitted of a rape charge, but found guilty of other crimes including indecent assault and extortion.

Smith’s family said he did not consider himself a trailblazer.

“He was a really wonderful, wonderful man, who did his job as he saw fit to do his job, so therefore he considered all of his accomplishments as part of doing his job, as opposed to being a trailblazer or a pioneer,” Lynda Smith told The Day of New London. “He was very self-effacing in his personality, very humble, very gracious.”

Merle grew up in Germany, Japan and elsewhere in the U.S. and attended Aberdeen High School in Maryland before entering the Coast Guard Academy in 1962. He graduated from the George Washington University Law School in 1974, according to the academy.

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

495K+
Followers
265K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
New London, CT
Society
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Racial Injustice#Ap#The Coast Guard Academy#Electric Boat#Rear#Trailblazer#Aberdeen High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
News Break
Army
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Indian-made vaccine works against all variants

NEW DELHI — Indian company Bharat Biotech says its late-stage testing of a COVID-19 vaccine has shown an overall efficacy of 77.8% and effectiveness against all variants. The company in a statement says it is now in discussions with the World Health Organization to obtain emergency use listing for its vaccine, marketed as COVAXIN.
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Maine cracking down on intoxicated boaters over weekend

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine authorities are cracking down on boating under the influence over the holiday weekend. The Maine Marine Patrol’s effort is part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign that takes place from Saturday to Monday. The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators uses the campaign to try to deter boaters from operating vessels while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 11:32 a.m. GMT

At least 19 missing as mudslide west of Tokyo hits houses. TOKYO (AP) — A powerful mudslide carrying a deluge of black water and debris crashed into rows of houses in a town west of Tokyo following heavy rains on Saturday, leaving at least 19 people missing, officials said. As many as 80 homes in Atami were completely buried, according to an official with the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. The official said more people, possibly 100, could still be missing under the mudslides but warned that details were not immediately clear. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as is often policy at Japanese bureaucracies, stressed that aggressive rescue operations were underway to find survivors.