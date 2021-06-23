Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

Parents whose baby died settle with South Dakota hospital

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The parents of an infant who died at a Sioux Falls hospital have agreed to settle their malpractice lawsuit against the health care provider.

The terms of the mediated settlement between Avera McKennan Hospital and the baby’s parents, Khayyam and Tejumade Gordon, were not disclosed, the Argus Leader reported.

The boy, identified in court records as K.G., was born on Jan. 1, 2018, at Avera Holy Family Hospital in Estherville, Iowa, and was released two days later. Tejumade Gordon brought the boy to the emergency room 11 days later because of swelling in his left groin area, according to the lawsuit.

An ultrasound showed a hernia, and Tejumade Gordon was instructed to call her baby’s primary care physician the next day to discuss surgery. But his symptoms got worse, so Gordon returned to the ER with him later that night. He was again released.

The mother returned to the emergency room the next morning because her son had stopped eating, had been vomiting, was lethargic and had a temperature of 102 degrees, according to the complaint. An X-ray showed that he had multiple loops in his small intestine.

The infant was flown to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls and placed in the pediatric intensive care unit. Another X-ray revealed a blockage in his bowel.

The baby had two surgeries in two days, but his condition continued to worsen and sepsis developed. Brain scans showed he was suffering seizures. The Gordons put him on a do-not-resuscitate order on the advice of his medical providers, and he died at less than 3 weeks old.

Community Policy
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

495K+
Followers
265K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seizures#Malpractice#Sepsis#Ultrasound#Ap#Sioux Falls Hospital#Avera Mckennan Hospital#Argus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Indian-made vaccine works against all variants

NEW DELHI — Indian company Bharat Biotech says its late-stage testing of a COVID-19 vaccine has shown an overall efficacy of 77.8% and effectiveness against all variants. The company in a statement says it is now in discussions with the World Health Organization to obtain emergency use listing for its vaccine, marketed as COVAXIN.