Good weather aids firefighters in California’s coastal range

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — An influx of moist and cool ocean air was helping Wednesday as more than 500 firefighters worked to suppress a forest fire burning in California coastal mountains near a remote Buddhist monastery south of Big Sur.

The Willow Fire was 19% contained with just under 4.5 square miles (11.6 square kilometers) burned. Firefighters took advantage of the weather to continue improving lines, Los Padres National Forest said.

The improved conditions were expected to continue for another day.

The fire is a threat to about 125 homes and other buildings including the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center.

Seven firefighting monks have been clearing brush and running a sprinkler system dubbed “Dharma rain,” which helps keep moisture around the buildings, said Sozan Miglioli, president of San Francisco Zen Center, which operates the monastery.

In the Sierra Nevada, a wildfire in the Whitney Portal area was calm overnight after growing to nearly 500 acres (201 hectares) and clouds and increased humidity helped to slow the fire’s growth, the Inyo National Forest said.

Whitney Portal is a major starting point for hikers climbing Mount Whitney, the tallest mountain in the contiguous United States.

In the south, another fire erupted Wednesday near the Pala Casino north of San Diego. It covered a few hundred acres and prompted some evacuation warnings that were later lifted. Authorities said the blaze was spreading dangerously but it had slowed by nightfall and hadn’t caused any building damage.