Women’s football is growing rapidly in popularity after one of the best FA Women’s Super League campaigns in recent memory. Chelsea announced it sold out its season tickets at Kingsmeadow for the first time in the club’s history late last week. The tickets had been available for just two weeks before being bought up. Everybody is flocking to watch the club’s best team, the back-to-back FAWSL winning—and UWCL finalist—Blues. No need to fret if you weren’t one of the lucky ones to scoop up season passes, regular tickets will still be for sale on a match-by-match basis. Needless to say, if you enjoy free-flowing, attacking football, the Chelsea Women are for you.