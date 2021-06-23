Cancel
Reston, VA

Join The Kensington Reston this Saturday for live music and refreshments

By RestonNow.com Sponsor
restonnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, as the world begins to open up again with a deepened appreciation for family, we invite you to be together as a part of ours at The Kensington Reston. Here, that means companionship at your fingertips, new friends to share in conversation, a warm welcome when families come to dine, special-interest activities to enjoy with fellow residents, and of course, care and service that reflects our uncompromising regard for excellence.

www.restonnow.com
