Join The Kensington Reston this Saturday for live music and refreshments
This summer, as the world begins to open up again with a deepened appreciation for family, we invite you to be together as a part of ours at The Kensington Reston. Here, that means companionship at your fingertips, new friends to share in conversation, a warm welcome when families come to dine, special-interest activities to enjoy with fellow residents, and of course, care and service that reflects our uncompromising regard for excellence.www.restonnow.com