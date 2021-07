Richard Dillman with his son, Brian, and the plaque dedicated to the School of Nursing in recognition of Jenn’s House and in memory of Patricia and Jennifer Joy Dillman. Thirty years ago, Richard and Patricia Dillman received a call no parent wants to receive. Their 17-year-old daughter Jennifer was critically injured in a bus accident while on a high-school band trip. Jennifer spent twelve long days at Hershey Medical Center, far from the Dillman’s Allentown home, while Richard and Pat stayed in the nearby Ronald McDonald House. Sadly, Jennifer passed away, but the Dillman’s always appreciated their “home-away-from-home” during that excruciating time.