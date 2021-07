The Florida Panthers have announced today that the club has added Tuomo Ruutu to the club’s coaching staff as an assistant coach. “We are proud to welcome Tuomo to the Panthers and receive him as an addition to Joel’s coaching staff. With his career in hockey spanning multiple decades, we believe his experience both as a player and working in player development in the NHL and internationally will be an invaluable addition to our organization as we prepare for an exciting 2021-22 campaign.”