Mile End Guyanese Eatery Cuisine Caraibe Delite Calls It Quits
MILE END — Montreal is down one Guyanese food option now that Cuisine Caraibe Delite has sadly called it quits. In a message posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page on June 22, owners Bo and Rita thanked customers for their support over the years — the roti-and-more shop has been open since 2005 — and shared that they were “looking forward to [their] retirement.” For anyone with a hankering for the Parc Avenue spot’s jerk chicken, the owners say that other Guyanese mainstay, Le Jardin du Cari on St-Laurent, will be dishing out the meal, along with some of Caraibe Delite’s other recipes.montreal.eater.com