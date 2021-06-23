Cancel
XDA Basics: Here’s how to reset Windows 11 to its factory settings

By João Carrasqueira
xda-developers
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver time, computers can accumulate junk files that take up valuable storage space and slow down your PC. It’s just the way computers work, and the longer you use them, the more files you’ll have. Updates and apps you install can also create some problems if the installation process doesn’t go as smoothly as expected. Windows offers ways to clean up some junk files with the Settings app, but if you want a clean break, resetting your PC is the way to go. With Windows 11 right around the corner, it might make sense to perform a factory reset after you install the update. Or maybe you just want to know how to do it for later. To help you out, we’re going to show you how to reset Windows 11 to its factory settings.

