Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Lisbon drives virus surge as Portugal is chided for failings

By BARRY HATTON
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sZLE3_0ad8lK3U00

LISBON, Portugal — (AP) — The Lisbon region’s surge in COVID-19 cases is powering ahead, with new infections pushing Portugal’s daily new cases to a four-month high as a report by health experts finds fault with the government's pandemic response.

Portugal on Wednesday reported almost 1,500 new cases, two-thirds of them in the capital region where 2.8 million people live. Three people died in Portugal of COVID-19 over 24 hours.

The national 14-day cumulative COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people has risen to 130 — over double what it was three weeks ago.

The pressure on hospitals remains manageable, with 437 virus patients admitted and 100 in intensive care. The Portuguese government has already banned travel into and out of the Lisbon region on weekends, though policing last weekend was patchy.

Experts blame the delta variant for Lisbon's virus spread, estimating it accounts for more than 70% of cases. The government is widely expected to announce new restrictions for Lisbon after a Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

To step up the pace of vaccinations, authorities on Wednesday reopened an inoculation center at Lisbon University’s sports stadium that is being operated by the Portuguese armed forces. Beginning Monday, a walk-in vaccination center will open in the capital's riverside neighborhood of Alcântara.

Meanwhile, the head of the national vaccination task force said he hopes to hit the target of 70% of the population inoculated by the third week of August.

That is later than the initial plan, which was to reach the goal in early summer, but Rear Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo said Portugal is receiving fewer vaccine doses than the 130,000 jabs a day it can administer.

Also Wednesday, a report by health experts into Portugal’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic warned that the country is not learning from what happened over the past 15 months. The report said there was “a worrying absence of drawing conclusions from what went wrong.”

The report for the Portuguese Observatory of Health Systems, which groups current and former public health chiefs, said it was good that the country's main political parties stood together and that the Portuguese mostly complied with the rules on social distancing and mask-wearing.

But it said politicians pressured health experts to give them recommendations that were more politically “convenient” and that the National Council for Public Health was barely used and is severely underfunded. Also, it said, authorities have not activated two specialist units to improve the country's pandemic response.

“We are not learning through this experience what we need to do better in the future,” the report said.

___

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
40K+
Followers
57K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Portuguese#Cabinet#Lisbon University#Alc Ntara#Rear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Travel
Country
Portugal
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
TravelNews4Jax.com

Portugal limits UK travel, stops classes amid virus surge

LISBON – Portugal’s battle to contain the surging COVID-19 delta variant has prompted it to put the United Kingdom on its red list for travel, speed up vaccinations in Lisbon and cancel school classes in the southern Algarve region, its main tourist destination. Portugal has in recent days been reporting...
World985theriver.com

Delta variant ‘spreading rapidly’ from Lisbon to rest of Portugal

LISBON (Reuters) – Over 70% of coronavirus cases in the Lisbon area are from the more contagious Delta variant, which is quickly spreading to other parts of the country, a report said late on Friday, as authorities scramble to stop a worrying rise in infections. The national health institute, Ricardo...
TravelPosted by
Newsweek

Portugal Weighing Lockdown for Lisbon as COVID Cases Double in 2 Weeks

Portugal is weighing lockdown restrictions for its capital Lisbon as national COVID-19 cases more than doubled in two weeks compared to numbers three weeks ago. Out of almost 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Portugal, two-thirds of the infections are from the Lisbon region. The Portuguese government will likely announce new restrictions for Lisbon on Thursday, the Associated Press reported. On weekends, traveling into and out of Lisbon is banned.
Public HealthTimes Daily

As virus surges in Uganda, hospitals accused of profiteering

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — As he struggled to breathe earlier this month, Dr. Nathan Tumubone was tormented by thoughts of hospitalization as a COVID-19 patient. Thinking of the costs involved, he knew he wanted to stay home. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
Pharmaceuticalswcn247.com

Russia mandates vaccinations for some as virus cases surge

MOSCOW (AP) — An ambitious plan of vaccinating 30 million Russians by mid-June against the coronavirus has fallen short by a third, and the country has started to see a surge in daily new infections, with over 20,000 reported on Thursday. Even though Russia was the first country to deploy a vaccine last year, just 14% of the population has received at least one shot. Authorities are now mandating vaccinations for certain workers and requiring shots to enter businesses like restaurants. Experts blame the low numbers on several factors, including the public’s wariness of the rushed approval and rollout of the Sputnik V vaccine last year.
Public Healthharrisondaily.com

The Latest: Portugal sets curfews where coronavirus surging

LISBON, Portugal – Portugal will impose an 11 p.m. curfew in parts of the country with surging coronavirus cases. Portuguese health authorities say the delta variant is pushing cases higher in …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russia allows booster shots 6 months after vaccination

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian health officials have approved booster shots for people vaccinated against COVID-19 six months after their first immunization, as the country struggles to cope with a surge of infections and deaths. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told a government meeting Tuesday that the ministry has issued guidelines...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Portugal back under partial curfew as virus cases surge

Nearly half of Portugal's population will be placed under night-time curfews again from Friday as the government seeks to rein in a resurgence in coronavirus infections, primarily due to the more contagious Delta variant. Nearly four million people living in 45 municipalities including Lisbon and the Algarve, as well as...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Russia warns of 'explosive' virus surge

Russia warned on Wednesday of an "explosive" spread of the Delta coronavirus variant in the country that was made worse by a sluggish vaccination campaign leading to rapidly rising infections and deaths. Citing increases in cases of coronavirus in all Russian regions, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova called for stronger...
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Africa: Increase in visceral leishmaniasis cases reported in Chad

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Visceral Leishmaniasis (VL) is endemic in some areas of Chad. Sporadic cases of leishmaniasis have been reported in Chad since 2018. Since 1 January 2018 to 31 May 2021, a total 122 cases of VL and six fatalities have been reported by three provinces of N’Djamena, Borkou and Tibesti.
WorldThe Jewish Press

Israel’s COVID-19 Delta Variant Outbreak Spreads Exponentially Nationwide

The current outbreak of the COVID-19 “Delta variant” has begun to spread exponentially across the Jewish State with some fully vaccinated adults among those contracting the virus. The current, preliminary doubling rate is approximately every five days. “We are waiting out the rate of serious cases, which might or might...
WorldPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: WHO: Africa case numbers doubling every 3 weeks

JOHANNESBURG — Driven by the delta variant, a new wave of coronavirus is sweeping across the African continent where new cases, hospital admissions and deaths are increasing. Case numbers are doubling every three weeks in Africa, according to the World Health Organization. South Africa is leading the surge, with more...
Public HealthPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Driven by delta variant, COVID-19 surges across Africa

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — Driven by the delta variant, a new wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across the African continent where new cases, hospital admissions, and deaths are increasing. “The speed and scale of Africa’s third wave is like nothing we’ve seen before," said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO's regional...
WorldPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Pakistan gets 2.5M doses of Moderna from U.S.

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan received 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the United States on Friday, easing pressure on Islamabad in overcoming the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. According to a U.S. embassy statement, the vaccines were delivered to the Pakistani people in partnership with the COVAX global vaccine initiative,...