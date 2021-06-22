Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chelan County, WA

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND ENVI...

Wenatchee World
 16 days ago

Notice is hereby given that the Chelan County Department of Community Development has received and found the following land use application to be complete and ready for processing, public review and comment. It has further been determined that this proposal will likely not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. The Department expects to issue a Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) in accordance with the optional DNS process found in WAC 197.11.355. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes and public review process. Mitigation measures may be required regardless of whether an EIS is prepared, however possible mitigation measures are unknown at the issuance of this notice. A copy of the subsequent threshold determination for this proposal may be obtained upon request to this department. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of this proposal.

classifieds.wenatcheeworld.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Government
County
Chelan County, WA
Chelan County, WA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Department#Karma Ventures#Llc#Bear Mt Water District#Wa#Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden says Afghans must decide own future; U.S. to leave on Aug. 31

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday strongly defended his decision to pull U.S. military forces out of Afghanistan, saying the Afghan people must decide their own future and that he would not consign another generation of Americans to the 20-year war. Speaking in the White House...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy