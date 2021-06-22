NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND ENVI...

Notice is hereby given that the Chelan County Department of Community Development has received and found the following land use application to be complete and ready for processing, public review and comment. It has further been determined that this proposal will likely not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. The Department expects to issue a Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) in accordance with the optional DNS process found in WAC 197.11.355. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes and public review process. Mitigation measures may be required regardless of whether an EIS is prepared, however possible mitigation measures are unknown at the issuance of this notice. A copy of the subsequent threshold determination for this proposal may be obtained upon request to this department. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of this proposal.