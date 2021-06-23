Cancel
You're Running Out Of Time With Cyberpunk 2077

By James Carr
"Cyberpunk 2077" came out over six months ago and shocked the gaming industry by being a massive mess, filled with bugs, glitches, and crashes that forced the developers to apologize. Perhaps most infamously, the game did not run well on last-gen consoles, the PS4 and Xbox One, which led to Microsoft and PlayStation offering full refunds for the game, no questions asked. While CD Projekt Red has been releasing regular updates and even did enough work to get back onto the PlayStation Store, the game still isn't in great shape. However, Microsoft is ending its expanded refund policy for "Cyberpunk 2077," which has previously had its own addendum added on the company's digital refund page.

