EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first win is always the sweetest - not just for the Owosso Trojans’ softball team, but the whole school and community. “I’m shaking a little bit from my toes to my hat, I can’t take the smile off my face,” said head coach JoEllen Smith. “It’s huge for the community, huge for my girls, it’s huge to see that we’re a team that believed in ourselves, and so I feel pretty dang good.”