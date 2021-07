Tributes poured in online after the news of Stuart Damon’s (ex-Alan, GH) passing was announced. Former co-stars and executives shared memories of working with the actor. Steve Burton (Jason): Stuart Damon. What a loss. The Angels are singing! One of the greatest guys ever. I was so blessed to have this guy play my tv dad. He was so kind, generous, giving, funny, selfless and just an awesome guy. He taught me so much.. I know everyone loved Stuart as Alan Quartermaine, who wouldn’t…he was amazing. But I just want people to know what a great husband and father this guy was. I’m sad beyond words. My prayers go out to his family. Love you Stuey D! 🙏🏻❤️#stuartdamon #gh #alanquartermaine #rip.