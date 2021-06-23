Cancel
NBA

Purdue Pros: E'Twaun Moore Logs 11 Minutes as Suns Take 2-0 Lead Over Clippers

By D.J. Fezler
 10 days ago
The Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Western Conference Finals on Tuesday. With Chris Paul still sidelined due to the NBA's Health and Safety protocols, former Purdue basketball player E'Twaun Moore earned playing time in the matchup.

Moore recorded two points, five rebounds and three assists in 11 minutes to help the Suns take a 2-0 lead in the series. He also logged 11 minutes in Game 1, but only managed two assists and a steal.

Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals is scheduled for Thursday at 9 p.m. ET at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. According to ESPN, Paul is hopeful to return for the game, which would leave limited playing time for Moore.

  • BIG TEN STATEMENT ON NIL: The Big Ten Conference released a statement in response to the Supreme Court's ruling over a case involving education-related benefits for college athletes. CLICK HERE
  • IVEY, FURST FINALISTS FOR USA U-19 TEAM: Purdue basketball players Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst are among 17 finalists for the USA U-19 team. The 12-man roster for the FIBA U-19 World Cup will be announced before June 28. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE ALUMNI MAKE THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Purdue's alumni basketball team, the Men of Mackey, were accepted into The Basketball Tournament's 64-team field on Monday. The team will compete in the single-elimination tournament for a chance to win $1 million. CLICK HERE

BoilermakersCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Purdue athletics

