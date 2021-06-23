Purdue Pros: E'Twaun Moore Logs 11 Minutes as Suns Take 2-0 Lead Over Clippers

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Western Conference Finals on Tuesday. With Chris Paul still sidelined due to the NBA's Health and Safety protocols, former Purdue basketball player E'Twaun Moore earned playing time in the matchup.

Moore recorded two points, five rebounds and three assists in 11 minutes to help the Suns take a 2-0 lead in the series. He also logged 11 minutes in Game 1, but only managed two assists and a steal.

Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals is scheduled for Thursday at 9 p.m. ET at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. According to ESPN, Paul is hopeful to return for the game, which would leave limited playing time for Moore.

