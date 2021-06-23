Former Swimmer Emily Klueh on Why Olympic Athletes Need Mental Health Support

Did you know that, according to the Mayo Clinic, approximately 1 in 3 adults in our country meet the definition of “caregiver” even though they may not identify as such? A caregiver is “anyone who provides help to another person in need, such as an ill spouse or partner, a disabled child, or an aging relative.” Almost 60% of caregivers work (or worked in the pre-pandemic days) outside of the home. For most, caregiving is a reflection of personal values and love. At the same time, the role comes with unique stress and can often give rise to feelings of anger, frustration, exhaustion, loneliness, and sadness. These feelings may carry an extra layer of heaviness if the person being cared for has a chronic mental illness.