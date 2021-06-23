Former Swimmer Emily Klueh on Why Olympic Athletes Need Mental Health Support
When I was an athlete, I struggled a lot with anxiety, body image, disordered eating patterns, and confidence. And all of those things affected my performance, the way I viewed myself socially, and how I interacted with people. When I started seeing a therapist, we worked on building confidence in who I was. That was really the turning point for my sport career. It gave me a belief system in myself, which is what I needed. We often forget that athletes have their own internal struggles. There's a lot of failure. And sometimes those get overlooked in the process of being great and working toward success. Being somebody who's been in that position, I wanted to be a resource for those who feel similarly.www.health.com