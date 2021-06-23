Cancel
Augusta, GA

Augusta mother granted bond in child abuse case

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Augusta mother whose baby suffered bruising over much of his body and bleeding and blackened testicles was granted a $50,000 bond Wednesday. Koren Michelle Thurston, 40, has pleaded not guilty in Richmond County Superior Court along with her boyfriend Thomas W. Porter, 37, to a charge of cruelty to children. Porter was previously granted a $25,000 bond and released from jail, a point defense attorney Peter Johnson stressed to the judge during Wednesday's bond hearing for Thurston.

