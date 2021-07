I am a 63-year-old woman and have suffered from migraines since my teens. I have been in the ER more times than I can count. I have seen so many doctors and tried every medication they recommended. Now that I am older, when a migraine hits I end up sitting in my dark closet. Missing out on time with my family and friends. I sleep sitting up if I sleep at all. It’s a miserable life living with migraines. Would not wish it on anyone.