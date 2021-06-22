Well-Being in Schools and a Dog Called Moose

If Covid has taught us nothing but that interactions matter over materialistic things, then humanity as we know it will be better for the future. November 2020 saw the start of our second national lockdown and on a whim really, I arrived at my school one late afternoon with this little ball of puppy because I had seen he was the last of his litter, had a hernia that needed operating on, and well, I am a sucker for the broken. I hadn’t fully thought it through, that much was clear; and I hadn’t done any research into the impact of a puppy on school life, all of this was to come. So I sheepishly asked my head of school if she’d mind if the puppy came into school for a few days until I could sort out my plans, and well, that was the start of Moose the facility dog, at our alternative provision for students with social, emotional and mental health needs.