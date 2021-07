Lucia "Lucy" Martin (Illana Glazer) wants to have a baby. She and her husband, Adrian Martin (Justin Theroux), have tried everything but nothing seems to click. A visit to Martin's good friend Dr. John Hindle (Pierce Brosnan), though, provides the miracle Lucy's been looking for. Using his own patented medical procedure, Hindle gets Lucy pregnant. Excitement turns to dread, however, as strange occurrences begin to make Lucy suspect something is up. Could it just be a little bit of mental anxiety brought on by the impending newborn? Or is there a greater conspiracy at play that's looking to strip away her autonomy?