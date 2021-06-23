Unlike Dogecoin, Clover Health's stock crash is an opportunity

The covid-19 pandemic has been a nightmare for many industries. However, the transcranial magnetic stimulator (TMS) process has been an unlikely winner during this pandemic. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression affected more than 264 million people globally in 2020. Moreover, mental ailment has exacerbated health as financial turmoil experienced during the pandemic, which has worsened preexisting factors like low-income for young people. The WHO reports that depression at its worst leads to suicide, and kills over 800,000 individuals each year. Suicides are the second leading cause of death among young people aged between 15-29. The TMS process shows tremendous potential to reverse the global mental health crisis. According to the WHO, 76% to 85% patients of depression receive no treatment. The barriers for access to treatment are unlikely to change as these range from lack of resources, lack of trained mental health professionals, and social stigma. TMS promises to bring a complete overhaul to the mental health infrastructure globally, as the procedure is approved and is safe, and effective by the FDA. Moreover, recently approved TMS processes can take just close to 3-minutes for a single session. The rising demand due to proven safety, efficacy, and growing awareness about mental health conditions during the coronavirus pandemic is expected to further create demand for players in the global transcranial magnetic stimulator market. The high costs for TMS therapy will likely remain a major restraint among people not covered by insurance.