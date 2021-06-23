Healthcare Facilities: LED Fixture Continuously Disinfects All Airborne Viruses
UVC light inactivates viruses and other airborne pathogens, improving indoor safety. — This article was originally published June 22, 2021on PSQH by Del Williams. Although LED light fixtures normally emit non-harmful visible light with a 400–700 nm wavelength, lower-frequency UV light LEDs can effectively kill such pathogens. UVC, a very powerful UV light wavelength of 180–280 nm, is viricidal, bactericidal, and fungicidal since it passes through the outer wall of the pathogen and causes damage at the molecular level. The destruction ultimately leads to inactivation of the pathogen, making the cells unable to reproduce.www.healthleadersmedia.com