SF Is the First City in the Country to Pass a Permanent Cap on Delivery App Fees

While fans of Netflix star and pastry chef Christina Tosi's desserts have been able to get cookies and cakes shipped to their front doors through the Milk Bar online store for quite some time, this summer marks the first time Bay Area residents can get their no-longer-offensively-named pie fix pretty much on demand. Thanks to a partnership with DoorDash (which may or may not be slowly destroying the entire restaurant industry, depending on who you ask), Milk Bar's products are now available for delivery or pickup via the DoorDash Kitchens concept in Redwood City. The national chain of bakeries, known for infusing cereal milk flavor into soft serve and having really cute branding, is using this opportunity to test potential new markets for future brick and mortar locations, according to a company spokesperson. Milk Bar will also be announcing details about an in-person pop-up to take place in San Francisco this July, which pretty much means the Bay Area is getting more Milk Bar, need it or not.