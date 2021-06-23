Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

SF Is the First City in the Country to Pass a Permanent Cap on Delivery App Fees

By Becky Duffett
Eater
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, June 22, San Francisco became the first city in the country to pass a permanent cap on the fees that delivery apps are allowed to charge restaurants, following an unanimous vote by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. The permanent cap follows the emergency order passed by Mayor London...

sf.eater.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Peskin
Person
London Breed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Restaurants#Economy#Caviar#Ggra#The Sf Business Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Uber Eats
News Break
Politics
Related
San Francisco, CAEater

Milk Bar Casts Its Cereal Milk Soaked Net Over the Bay Area

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. While fans of Netflix star and pastry chef Christina Tosi’s desserts have been able to get cookies and cakes shipped to their front doors through the Milk Bar online store for quite some time, this summer marks the first time Bay Area residents can get their no-longer-offensively-named pie fix pretty much on demand. Thanks to a partnership with DoorDash (which may or may not be slowly destroying the entire restaurant industry, depending on who you ask), Milk Bar’s products are now available for delivery or pickup via the DoorDash Kitchens concept in Redwood City. The national chain of bakeries, known for infusing cereal milk flavor into soft serve and having really cute branding, is using this opportunity to test potential new markets for future brick and mortar locations, according to a company spokesperson. Milk Bar will also be announcing details about an in-person pop-up to take place in San Francisco this July, which pretty much means the Bay Area is getting more Milk Bar, need it or not.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Forbes

Vegan Orders Are Surging, Delivery Services Report

Vegan and plant-based foods are the fastest growing category of foods that people are ordering in, according to leading food-delivery companies in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Delivery services enjoyed increased popularity during the coronavirus lockdown, and with it, they enjoyed increased access to data on what...
Internetcssny.org

CSS Report Provides First—and Most Comprehensive—Overview of New York City’s App-based Gig Workforce During the COVID-19 Pandemic

New York, NY – The coronavirus pandemic has increased the precarity of on-demand gig work mediated by third-party apps and highlighted the gaping holes in the safety net for drivers and food delivery cyclists working for companies like DoorDash, Postmates and Uber. Yet, despite all the attention this segment of the workforce has been receiving from both lawmakers and advocates at the local and state levels, there is limited data available on the size and nature of New York City’s app-based gig workforce.
San Francisco, CABayInsider

San Francisco DA mandates use of preferred pronouns to show dignity and respect

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said that the staff in his office will be required to use people's preferred pronouns. "Here in San Francisco we must, and we will," Boudin said at a news conference on Wednesday. "And we are leaders in modeling respect and modeling dignity and compassion, in all aspects of our society, including in our legal system."
San Francisco, CAKQED

Outdoor Music Took Off During COVID Shutdowns. SF Might Make It Permanent

A live entertainment program that launched in San Francisco during the pandemic could become permanent under a proposal by Mayor London Breed. The city's Entertainment Commission has issued 250 Just Add Music—or JAM—permits since it launched the program last September. The permit allows neighborhood businesses, like restaurants and bars, to host outdoor music and other performances.
San Francisco, CASFGate

Sales tax is rising in San Francisco and these Bay Area cities this week

The Sales and Use tax is rising across California, including in San Francisco County. In San Francisco, the tax rate will rise from 8.5% to 8.625%. Most of these tax changes were approved by voters in the November 2020 election, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration said. The changes go into effect Thursday for the start of July.
Los Angeles, CANBC Bay Area

LA Is No Longer No. 1 in This Annual Report on the Nation's Worst Traffic

The Los Angeles area lost its long-held title as the nation's most traffic-congested region in 2020 -- falling to second place for the first time since at least 1982, according to an annual report released Tuesday. u003ca href=u0022https://mobility.tamu.edu/umr/congestion-data/u0022u003eMapu003c/au003e: Click here to see congestion data for your city. According to the...
San Francisco, CASFGate

Target won't explain why nearly all its San Francisco stores have reduced hours

Nearly every Target in San Francisco — except for the one at Stonestown — has cut its operating hours to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. That inflexibility makes it tough for the average nine-to-five, full-time worker to make a Target run on weekdays after work, let alone other individuals affected by constraints of time, access or ability to do some everyday shopping. It's unclear when these cut hours were rolled out.
San Francisco, CAthejacksonpress.org

San Francisco pays $60K per tent for the homeless, asks for more

The average cost of living in America in 2020 was $53,564. A homeless encampment run by San Francisco costs the city $60,000 per year, per tent. And city officials are requesting $20 million more over the next two years. You can’t make this stuff up. Veronika Kyrylenko has the story just below.